We're only a few months away from Spider-Man: No Way Home's Dec. 17 release date and one of the franchise's stars is taking a look back on her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On July 9, Zendaya shared with E! Daily Pop her feelings about whether the upcoming film would be the last in the franchise. "It was so much fun," the 24-year-old actor told host Victor Cruz. "It was just kind of bittersweet. We don't know if we're gonna do another one. Like, is it just gonna be three and done? Like, kind of normally you do three movies and that's pretty much it."