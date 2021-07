When it comes to roleplaying games that combine the insanity of minigames and experiences, together with nailbiting narrative development, and characters that will grow and become beloved, the folks over at Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have been killing it with both the Yakuza series, as well as the spin-off series with Judgment. The upcoming Lost Judgment will hopefully do the same, and new gameplay details suggest that will indeed be the case.