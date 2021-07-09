10 Things You Didn’t Know about Natalie Sideserf

Natalie Sideserf is the kind of woman who has a very unique talent most of us cannot say we possess. She’s not an actress or a singer. She’s not a viral video star making TikTok dances, nor is she an Instagram influencer who is showing off all the swipe-up links for her favorite brands. In fact, she’s a baker and a business owner. Natalie Sideserf owns a bakery, and she makes cakes. She makes cakes that look like real things – and they are amazing. She’s amazing. It’s time for the rest of the world to catch up and learn as much about her as possible.