10 Things You Didn’t Know about Natalie Sideserf

By Tiffany Raiford
TVOvermind
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatalie Sideserf is the kind of woman who has a very unique talent most of us cannot say we possess. She’s not an actress or a singer. She’s not a viral video star making TikTok dances, nor is she an Instagram influencer who is showing off all the swipe-up links for her favorite brands. In fact, she’s a baker and a business owner. Natalie Sideserf owns a bakery, and she makes cakes. She makes cakes that look like real things – and they are amazing. She’s amazing. It’s time for the rest of the world to catch up and learn as much about her as possible.

