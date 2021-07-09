Cancel
Grace Gummer and Joshua Jackson are joined by co-star Christian Slater on the red carpet at Peacock's Dr. Death world premiere

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
 10 days ago

Grace Gummer, Joshua Jackson and Christian Slater hit the red carpet with the co-stars and creator of their new show Dr. Death on Thursday night.

The stars all hit the red carpet for the world premiere screening held at NeueHouse in Hollywood.

They were joined by AnnaSophia Robb and Hubert Point-Du Jour on the red carpet, along with Dr. Death creator Patrick Macmanus.

Grace's premiere: Grace Gummer, Joshua Jackson and Christian Slater hit the red carpet with the co-stars and creator of their new show Dr. Death on Thursday night

Gummer stepped in a long-sleeved black dress that fell just above her ankles with a U-shaped curved neckline.

She had her hair pulled back with strands falling over her face with silver earrings and rings son the red carpet.

She completed her look with silver heels while posting with one of her co-stars, AnnaSophia Robb.

Grace's look: Gummer stepped in a long-sleeved black dress that fell just above her ankles with a U-shaped curved neckline

Joshua Jackson also hit the red carpet sporting a light blue dress shirt with the top two buttons unbuttoned and no tie.

He also rocked an off-white suit coat with a red pocket square and matching pants for his red carpet look.

The 43-year-old actor completed his look with a pair of grey suede shoes during the premiere event.

Josh's look: Joshua Jackson also hit the red carpet sporting a light blue dress shirt with the top two buttons unbuttoned and no tie.
Red carpet ready: He also rocked an off-white suit coat with a red pocket square and matching pants for his red carpet look

Christian Slater was also spotted wearing a white sweater and black pants, posing with Jackson, Gummer, AnnaSophia Robb and Hubert Point-Du Jour on the red carpet, along with Dr. Death creator Patrick Macmanus.

The new series is based on the Wondery hit podcast of the same name and is inspired by the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson).

Duntsch is described as, 'a rising star in the Dallas medical community,' who is, 'young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant.'

Group shot: Christian Slater was also spotted wearing a white sweater and black pants, posing with Jackson, Gummer, AnnaSophia Robb and Hubert Point-Du Jour on the red carpet, along with Dr. Death creator Patrick Macmanus

While he was building is up and coming neurosurgery practice, suddenly patients started becoming permanently maimed or dead.

Alec Baldwin plays Robert Henderson, who, along with vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), try to stop Dr. Death's killing spree.

AnnaSophia Robb plays Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart in the series, which, 'explores the twisted mind of Dr. Duntsch and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us. '

Dr. Death premieres Thursday, July 15 on Peacock, with all eight episodes available to stream that day.

AnnaSophia's role: AnnaSophia Robb plays Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart in the series, which, 'explores the twisted mind of Dr. Duntsch and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us'
Coming soon: Dr. Death premieres Thursday, July 15 on Peacock, with all eight episodes available to stream that day

