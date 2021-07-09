Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

The NHS bill is political dynamite – and a gift to Labour

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no surprise that the new health secretary has balked at a gigantic new reorganisation bill before he had even got his feet under the NHS operating table. Five million people waiting for treatment, a workforce crisis and another Covid-19 tide already cancelling treatments is trouble enough. Sajid Javid’s anxiety is shared by many, Theresa May just one of those warning of the bill’s perils. But No 10 blasted ahead with the bill this week, impervious to this political dynamite.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Lansley
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Dido Harding
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Person
Ayn Rand
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs#Uk#Labour#Virgin Care#Ics#State#Treasury#Nhs England#Leeds City Council#Kpmg#Rand#The Cabinet Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Warnings of new autumn lockdown in ‘long drawn-out’ Covid wave

Lockdown restrictions may have to be reimposed in the autumn, as the reopening of society on Monday leads to a “long and drawn-out” third wave of coronavirus, Boris Johnson has been warned.A member of the government’s Sage scientific advisory committee, John Edmunds, said that the removal of restrictions in England on 19 July will delay the moment at which the wave reaches its peak and starts to subside.And former health secretary Jeremy Hunt warned that the government must be ready to “change direction” and bring back curbs to social and economic life if infections continue at record rates of...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson could be hit by ‘pingdemic’ as Sajid Javid tests positive for Covid

Boris Johnson could join the hundreds of thousands caught by the “pingdemic” and told to self-isolate, after health secretary Sajid Javid revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus.It is understood that Mr Javid held a lengthy meeting with the prime minister in 10 Downing Street on Friday, just hours before “feeling groggy” in the evening.He underwent a rapid-turnaround lateral flow test on Saturday morning, which said he was suffering from Covid-19 infection, despite having received two vaccine jabs. The health secretary later said on Saturday evening the results had been confirmed by a PCR test.In a video message on...
Worldinews.co.uk

Sajid Javid presses ahead with Bill to give himself more control of NHS despite ‘power grab’ accusations

Sajid Javid pressed ahead on Tuesday with a huge overhaul of hospitals which will hand him more powers to issue instructions to the National Health Service. The new Health Secretary has inherited the controversial legislation from his predecessor, Matt Hancock, which undoes many of the reforms pushed through by the Coalition government in the last shake-up of the NHS.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson pushing through bill to let wealthy tax exiles fund Tories, Labour warns

Boris Johnson’s government is attempting to push through electoral reforms to give wealthy Tory donors living abroad a “free ticket” to bankroll the Conservative Party, Labour has claimed.Keir Starmer’s party fears the Elections Bill will scrap safeguards on donations from overseas and allow rich British expats – including those living in tax havens – to donate large sums to the Tories.Cat Smith, shadow minister for democracy, told The Independent that the plans threaten the integrity of the UK’s elections by allowing “foreign political donations to flood our system”.The Labour MP added: “This is all about changing the rules to...
Public HealthTelegraph

Live Politics latest news: NHS app still an 'important tool', claims Government despite pingdemic chaos

The Government has insisted the NHS Covid app is an "important tool", despite growing chaos and fears that millions of people could be forced to isolate in the coming days. This morning The Telegraph revealed that some people are being forced to self-isolate for 10 days despite never having come into face-to-face contact with a positive Covid case. According to sources close to the Test and Trace app team, the Bluetooth signal used is known to be strong enough to penetrate walls.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

What’s the best birthday gift the NHS could get? More capacity

As it celebrates its birthday, I like to think the NHS will look back with pride at how it made it through its 72nd year; probably the hardest it has ever faced. This pride at a challenge well met (though by no means over) should, of course, be shared by so many - doctors and nurses, public health and social care professionals, and many others too numerous to mention.There will be warm words of appreciation for these staff, I am sure, but what I and many other colleagues are hoping to hear is how we will learn the lessons...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

How was Boris Johnson exempt from self-isolation and who can take part in pilot testing scheme?

Prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak have decided that they will not take part in a pilot testing scheme exempting them from self-isolation, after widespread condemnation over their inclusion. The pair had been exempt from self-isolation rules after they were exposed to Covid-19 via health secretary Sajid Javid. Mr Johnson had a lengthy meeting with Mr Javid on Friday. On Saturday, Mr Javid announced that he has tested positive for the virus.The daily contact testing pilot scheme would have allowed them to work from Downing Street on “essential government business” without having to self-isolate, a Number 10 spokesman said.Less than...
Health ServicesPosted by
The Independent

GP appointment shortage hitting most deprived areas hardest as Labour blasts NHS underinvestment

People living in deprived areas are finding it far harder to get GP appointments than people in wealthier ones, according to a new analysis that lifts the lid on health inequality after 11 years of austerity. Labour blamed government underinvestment in the NHS after a House of Commons Library study showed that in the five NHS areas with the highest deprivation scores, as many as 1 in 5 patients could not get a suitable appointment. It comes after Boris Johnson this week delivered a speech on “levelling up” deprived parts of the country, but was criticised for not actually...

Comments / 0

Community Policy