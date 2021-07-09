The NHS bill is political dynamite – and a gift to Labour

As it celebrates its birthday, I like to think the NHS will look back with pride at how it made it through its 72nd year; probably the hardest it has ever faced. This pride at a challenge well met (though by no means over) should, of course, be shared by so many - doctors and nurses, public health and social care professionals, and many others too numerous to mention.There will be warm words of appreciation for these staff, I am sure, but what I and many other colleagues are hoping to hear is how we will learn the lessons...