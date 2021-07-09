The NHS bill is political dynamite – and a gift to Labour
It's no surprise that the new health secretary has balked at a gigantic new reorganisation bill before he had even got his feet under the NHS operating table. Five million people waiting for treatment, a workforce crisis and another Covid-19 tide already cancelling treatments is trouble enough. Sajid Javid's anxiety is shared by many, Theresa May just one of those warning of the bill's perils. But No 10 blasted ahead with the bill this week, impervious to this political dynamite.
