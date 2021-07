Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe has officially announced, via trailer, that Super Robot Wars 30 will launch in the west via Steam on October 28. While the recent Japanese and Asian announcement of this new title includes versions for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, the official western release will be Steam only, according to the video description. This is similar to the release of SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays in 2019, which also only released the PC version in the west.