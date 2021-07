There’s just something special about having fresh flowers in the house. They seem to have a way of making me pause for a brief moment and reflect on how they came to be with me. Perhaps a smile runs across my face as the flowers come from someone who cares for me. Perhaps they serve as a reminder of a life’s event, both in the good and the hard times in this journey. However these flowers may come, and for whatever occasion they represent, there’s just something about fresh flowers.