REVEALED: The hidden symbols on Zara tags that tell you whether your clothing is true to size

By Carina Stathis
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 10 days ago

Thousands of women are racing to their wardrobes to check their Zara clothing labels after a shopper shared a hidden detail hidden on the tags.

Fashion blogger Vanessa shared a video with her 194,000 TikTok followers claiming each garment is marked with a shape on the inside tag to highlight whether it ran true to size.

'When you're looking for jeans make sure you look at the tag, there's going to be a circle, triangle or a square,' she said in the clip.

The circle indicates the garment runs large, the triangle indicates the garment runs small and the square indicates a 'true to size' fit.

Vanessa's video has since gone viral and been watched more than 2.9 million times and the shapes can also be found around the hole on the removable price tag.

Another TikTok user by the name of Brooke Paige picked up on the trend and said a Zara employee confirmed the theory when she visited a store.

'I just found out the most crazy Zara hack ever and it will change your life for the better,' she said in a video.

'So, the lady working at the register basically told me that anything that has a square on it means that it is true to size and anything that has a triangle on it means that you need to size up.

'Next time you're shopping, make sure to look at the tags.'

Brooke added how the clothing is made to fit an averaged sized European woman.

