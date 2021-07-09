Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Australia

REVEALED: The top edgy baby names of 2021 hardly ANY children will have yet - so would you pick one of them?

By Cindy Tran
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 11 days ago

Australia's top 'edgy' baby names of 2021 that are not on the 'most popular' list yet have been revealed - including Atlas, Bexley, Bowie, and Maverick.

While trends in baby names come and go every year, parenting group Mum Central has compiled a list of 21 unique monikers that 'ooze with edginess'.

Top choices for boys included Atlas, Steele, Maverick, Bowie and Ramsey, while for girls: Elodie, Pandora, Ottoline, Zia and Grecia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y3CoT_0arkpbzU00
Australia's top 'edgy' baby names of 2021 that are not on the 'most popular' list yet have been revealed - including Atlas, Bexley, Bowie, and Maverick (stock image)

Animals like Fox and Bear have had a major influence on baby names over the years - and so it's no surprise Cub was featured on the list.

Mythological characters are one of the top trends predicted for 2021, with Persephone (pronounced: per-seph-o-nee) and Pandora mentioned on the list.

For parents who like 'out there' names should consider Ottoline, a girl's moniker of French origin meaning 'prospers in battle'.

Another edgy baby name that screams 'cool' is Steele. According to Datayze, just one out of every 17,610 baby boys born in 2020 are named Steele.

Top 10 baby boys' names in Australia in 2021

1. Oliver (2,138 occurrences)

2. Noah (1,844 occurrences)

3. William (1,500 occurrences)

4. Jack (1,414 occurrences)

5. Leo (1,326 occurrences)

6. Henry (1,290 occurrences)

7. Charlie (1,228 occurrences)

8. Thomas (1,193 occurrences)

9. Lucas (1,158 occurrences)

10. Elijah (1,126 occurences)

Top 10 baby girls' names in Australia in 2021

1. Charlotte (1,556 occurrences)

2. Amelia (1,473 occurrences)

3. Olivia (1,456 occurrences)

4. Isla (1,397 occurrences)

5. Mia (1,287 occurrences)

6. Ava (1,237 occurrences)

7. Grace (1,083 occurrences)

8. Chloe (1,010 occurrences)

9. Willow (982 occurrences)

10. Matilda (971 occurrences)

While calendar-inspired names like May, April and June have been taking off this year, another moniker to consider is Jora, which means 'autumn rain'.

To stand out from three to four letter baby girl names like Ava, Isla and Mia, parents should consider Zia which means 'light, splendor or radiant'.

Inspired by the late music idol David Bowie, Bowie is also another top pick for boys while Terra, which is the Roman earth goddess, is perfect for a baby girl born in one of the earth zodiacs - Virgo, Taurus or Capricorn.

Other edgy baby names to consider include Irie, Eilidh (pronounced: Ay-lee), Aerin, Orrin, Pau and Talon.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

207K+
Followers
79K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bowie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Atlas Bexley Bowie#Bear#Cub#Persephone#French#Matilda#Ava Isla#Terra#Capricorn#Irie Eilidh#Talon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Australia
Related
Relationshipsromper.com

These Androgynous Baby Names Are Getting Super Popular

It’s thankfully much easier than it used to be to find gender-neutral clothes and nursery decor beyond just standard yellow, and gender reveal parties seem to be losing popularity (and not just because they’ve caused multiple fires). If you’re thinking of raising your child in a gender-neutral environment, you may want to consider an androgynous baby name.
KidsPosted by
Daily Mail

REVEALED: The baby names nobody wants to call their kids anymore - and those making waves in the top 100 in 2021

The baby names that have entered the top 100 for the first time have been revealed, as well as those that no parent wants to use in 2021. New findings by McCrindle Research highlighted that there were 10 girls' names including Adeline, Maeve and Molly that entered the top 100 in 2020, and these pushed out 10 others including the likes of Madeleine, Chelsea and Victoria.
Family Relationshipsromper.com

28 Baby Names For Triplets, Because You Need All The Help You Can Get

What’s in a name? Well, a lot, especially when you’re trying to come up with one for your baby. Making a moniker that matches your child’s as-yet-unknown personality is probably one of the hardest parts of becoming a parent. It’s a difficult decision that brings into play so many factors, such as family traditions, cultural norms, and so much more. So what happens when you’re having not one, but three babies? Take some inspiration from this list of 20 baby names for triplets, because you’re really going to have your hands full.
Tennessee Stateromper.com

If You Like Knox, These Baby Names Have A Similar Vibe

One of the most exciting things about pregnancy is scrolling through baby name lists to find the absolute best name for your newborn. (I actually haven’t been pregnant in 7 years and still think it’s fun.) But when you fall in love with popular baby names like Knox, only to find that your BFF, your cousin, and your neighbor also just chose the name, the job of finding a similar name can suddenly feel less exciting.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Halsey Announces 'Euphoric Birth' Of First Child, Reveals Baby's Name

Halsey has welcomed their first child into the world. The singer posted two tender snapshots of herself, partner Alev Aydin and their newborn on Instagram Monday. “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” Halsey wrote, revealing the baby’s birthday to be July 14 and name as Ender Ridley Aydin.
Relationshipsromper.com

25 Unique Baby Names Inspired By The Sea

Picking a baby name can go one of two ways in my opinion. It can be incredibly fun and exciting, or it can be stressful. If you and your partner just feel completely overwhelmed with all the choices out there for names, perhaps it would be best if y’all settled on a theme to choose from, like baby names inspired by the ocean. That way, while there are still endless possibilities, at least you’re both on the same page when it comes to that front.
Entertainmentromper.com

48 Magical Baby Names For The Stevie Nicks In All Of Us

Rhiannon rings like a bell through the night, and wouldn't you love to love her? Takes through the sky like a bird in flight. And who will be her lover?. Does seeing the lyrics to Rhiannon by Fleetwood Mac make you want to wrap yourself in a shawl and spin around the room? Do you feel compelled to light some candles, burn some incense, or just string up a trail of twinkle lights across your mantle? If you’re also pregnant, this list of magical baby names definitely deserves a scroll.
Celebritiesluxurylaunches.com

This Australian entrepreneur has planned a $350,000 dream burial – The petrolhead wants to be buried in his beloved $250k hand-built supercar while covered in crocodile skin clothes while holding a cigar.

Have you ever loved a car so much that you don’t want to part ways with it even after death? Well, a wealthy Australian entrepreneur who’s inseparable from his 2008 Morgan Aeromax has come up with a way to stay with his rare hand-built British sports car for eternity. The Aussie who goes by the name Philip Allen says he plans to get buried in his 2008 Morgan Aeromax, which is one of the only 100 examples ever made. Interestingly, the Morgan was originally owned by TV star and former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond – a well-known fan of Morgan cars. In an interview with Retromotive magazine, he has already worked out most of the details for his funeral plans, which will reportedly cost around £75,000 (about $100,000).

Comments / 0

Community Policy