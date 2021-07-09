Green goddess veg board recipe

Whenever the topic of nutrition is brought up, the conversation usually becomes very passionate. Since we all need to eat, nutrition concerns all of us. As a nutrition and lifestyle practitioner, I am passionate about helping people learn the unique language of their bodies so they can discover what’s helping or heeding them on their journey to health and wellness. We require food in order to derive the energy, structural materials, and regulating agents needed to support the growth, maintenance, and repair of all our body’s cells, tissues, and organs. An anti-inflammatory approach to eating can help maintain balance in the body, by providing the essential nutrients daily in the form of plant-rich vibrant foods, and includes my go-to wild greens smoothie recipe, which contains chlorophyll-rich greens: the spark plugs of life.
