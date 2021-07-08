Judicial Follies: Bite-sized history lessons

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleForty-five years ago today, the U.S. celebrated the Bicentennial of the signing of the Declaration of Independence — probably the last such nationwide celebration of its type, and a brief moment of national unity even though the U.S. was also amidst a presidential election year. Old-fashioned tall sailing ships cruised in New York Harbor and other ports around the country, and the day was essentially one big party — or rather, many little parties, with music concerts (John Philip Sousa was especially popular), wall-to-wall television coverage of local celebrations, and of course fireworks.

