Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Yen, Swiss franc stand tall as risk aversion pummels Aussie, kiwi

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc stood tall on Friday, while risk-sensitive currencies including the Australian and New Zealand dollars dipped to fresh multi-month lows as investors turned cautious about the global economic recovery. Bonds have rallied while stocks took a hammering worldwide amid growing concerns the...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aussie#Swiss Franc#Risk Aversion#Yen#Swiss National Bank#Reuters#Australian#U S Treasury#National Australia Bank#Americans#Antipodean#Nz Dollar Dollar#Volatilities Tokyo Forex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Businessfxempire.com

U.S Dollar Bulls Steering the Wagon in the Face of Rising Inflation

Buying pressures on the safe-haven currency further tamed precious metal’s shine, with gold dropping about 1% in value trading near $1,815 per ounce. Recent price patterns, DXY bulls are holding support at 92.7 area though they face an uphill battle breaking above 93 index points with U.S Fed Chief, Jerome Powell reiterating that rising inflation was likely to be transitory and that the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank would continue to support the $21.5 trillion economy.
BusinessCNBC

Gold eases as buoyant dollar offsets slide in yields

Spot gold shed 0.2% to $1,807.59 per ounce by 2:06 p.m. ET. U.S. gold futures settled 0.3% lower at $1,809.20. Gold inched lower in choppy trading on Monday, as a buoyant dollar offset a slump in Treasury yields to their lowest levels since February. Spot gold shed 0.2% to $1,807.59...
MarketsDailyFx

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Falls with Treasury Yields on Haven Flows

Japanese Yen, Safe-haven flows, Treasury Yields, Sentiment - Talking Points. Asia-Pacific markets set for a rough session as risk aversion grips markets. Japanese Yen attracts haven flows alongside Treasuries as sentiment sours. USD/JPY testing its 100-day Simple Moving Average after big move lower. Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The Asia-Pacific session is...
Marketsactionforex.com

Yen Surges as Asia Opens on Risk Aversion

Yen rises broadly as the markets start the week with risk aversion in Asia. On the other hand, Canadian Dollar is trading as the weakest, leading other commodity currencies lower. European majors are mixed together with Dollar for the moment. The economic calendar is rather light today and focuses will stay on development in the risk markets. Though, attention will be turning to ECB meeting later in the week, in particular its new forward guidance.
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Up Near Months-High as COVID-19 Remains “Dominant Factor”

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Monday morning in Asia, remaining near its highest levels in months. Investors turned to the safe-haven U.S. currency as COVID-19 cases continue to increase globally, in turn prompting concerns about the global economic recovery. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against...
StocksRepublic

Global shares fall on virus fears; S&P 500 futures down 1%

NEW YORK — Global shares fell Monday amid deepening pessimism over rising COVID-19 infections, while oil prices dropped more than 3% after oil producing nations agreed to raise production limits. France’s CAC 40 shed 2.6% in midday trading, while Germany’s DAX was down 2.8%. Britain’s FTSE 100 dipped 2.5%. Futures...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD weekly outlook: The 1.17 level in sight

The EUR/USD pair continued to trade in a narrow range last week as markets' focus shifted towards the July ECB meeting. Once considered a non-event, the central bank is about to unveil a new monetary strategy, with market expectations set for a dovish shift. The bank has previously announced that the PEPP will run at least to March 2022 and adopted a new inflation target from "below, but close to 2%" to "2%", which, itself, somewhat dampened expectations of earlier policy normalization.
Businessinvesting.com

Traders Monitor New COVID Cases As Rising Dollar Caps Gains

Gold futures are trading lower on Monday as a surge in global coronavirus cases is driving investors to seek shelter in safe-haven US Treasuries and the US dollar, proving once again that gold is no longer being perceived as a safe-haven asset, no matter what the old school brokers want to tell us. The price action suggests gold is being thought of as a risky investment albeit, one that doesn’t pay interest or a dividend.
MarketsPosted by
Times Leader

Asian shares fall on virus fears; oil falls after OPEC deal

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares fell Monday across the board amid deepening pessimism over rising COVID-19 infections in the region. Oil prices dropped further after oil producing nations agreed to raise production limits. Benchmarks sank in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Shanghai and Seoul, while European markets opened lower and U.S....
Currencieskitco.com

U.S. dollar, yen gain as Delta variant weighs on risk sentiment

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - The safe-haven U.S. dollar, yen, and Swiss franc rose on Monday as investors grew nervous about a raging coronavirus variant that could threaten the outlook for global economic recovery. The greenback climbed to a more than three-month peak against a basket of major currencies,...
Businessactionforex.com

Yen Accelerates Higher as Risk Aversion Intensifies

Yen and Swiss Franc dominates the markets for the day, as selloff in stocks spread from Asia to Europe, to US. Risk aversion intensified with DOW down over -800 pts in initial trading, while 10-year yield breaks1.2 handle. Canadian Dollar is the worst performing one, as WTI crude oil breaks below 70 handle. However, Australian and New Zealand Dollar are not too far away. The greenback is mixed for the moment, a touch weaker than Euro, but firmer against Sterling. We’d now see if US indices could bend upward before close. Or, the selloff would spillover back to Asian markets tomorrow.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Yuan briefly weakens to 10-day low, markets await benchmark rate fix

SHANGHAI, July 19 (Reuters) - China's yuan briefly weakened to a 10-day low against the dollar on Monday, with safe-haven demand underpinning the U.S. currency as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus stoked worries over the pace of the global economic recovery. Many market participants also refrained from making huge bets on the yuan ahead of China's monthly benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) fixing due on Tuesday amid divided views on the rate outlook, traders said. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) surprised markets last week when it delivered a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR). But it only partially rolled over a maturing liquidity tool and kept the one-year rate unchanged. Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4700 per dollar, 5 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4705. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4760 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4839, the softest level since July 9. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4791, 5 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Several currency traders said they were largely sitting back to await the next catalyst, with the focus turning to the July LPR fixing. "Whether LPR will get lower on 20th will be watched by the market. But given the MLF operation last week at an unchanged rate of 2.95% for 1-year, chances of lower LPR setting appear slim," Citi analysts said in a note. Meanwhile, cash conditions in the interbank markets after the RRR cut failed to loosen as much as markets had expected, with the benchmark overnight repo rate continuing to trade above 2%, a level that many investors use to gauge liquidity conditions. "In general, the monetary policy was not as loose as market had expected last week," said Li Liuyang, chief FX analyst at China Merchants Bank. "Easing expectations still require China's economic data to confirm the slowdown in the recovery before they gradually weigh on the exchange rate." By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.725, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4828 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.47 6.4705 0.01% Spot yuan 6.4791 6.4786 -0.01% Divergence from 0.14% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.76% Spot change since 2005 27.74% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.33 98.39 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.725 92.659 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4828 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6495 -2.70% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD rebounds from monthly lows toward 1.1825

Euro recovers as stocks continue to slide worldwide. EUR/USD bounces sharply from monthly lows to highest since Thursday. US yields collapse as risk aversion triggers demand for safe assets. The EUR/USD rebounded sharply from its lowest level since April, below 1.1770, and printed a fresh daily high at 1.1825. It...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 3-German bonds catch safety bid, yields tumble to February low

MILAN, July 19 (Reuters) - German bond yields tumbled on Monday to the lowest since mid-February as concerns over the economic impact of surging Delta coronavirus cases drove investors to stampede into safe-haven assets. Countries worldwide are extending or re-introducing activity curbs in response to the rising infections. In Britain,...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/JPY: Bears attack 80.00 on market fears, RBA Minutes eyed

AUD/JPY remains pressured around February lows after five-day downtrend. Market sentiment worsens amid concerns relating to Delta covid variant and Inflation. US-China tussles add colors to the risk-off mood. Japan’s National Core CPI, RBA Minutes and PBOC are key events in Asia. AUD/JPY holds onto bearish sentiment, despite a recent...
Businessactionforex.com

Yen Jumps as Risk Appetite Slides

The Japanese yen has posted considerable gains in Monday trade. In the North American session, USD/JPY is trading at 109.50, down 0.47% on the day. Earlier in the day, the pair dropped as low as 109.05, its lowest level since May. Yen shines as Covid fears spook markets. With the...
CurrenciesMetro International

U.S. dollar, yen advance as Delta variant dampens risk appetite

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The safe-haven U.S. dollar, yen, and Swiss franc rose on Monday as investors grew nervous about a raging coronavirus variant that could threaten the outlook for a global economic recovery. The three currencies firmed as benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dropped to a more than five-month low...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide on fears virus variant to hamper growth

(Adds fed fund futures) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to a five-month low on Monday as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus sparked fears global growth would slow and hamper the reopening of economies. The 10-year yield fell 9.2 basis points to 1.207%, a low last seen in February. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 9 basis points to 1.840% as equity markets worldwide fell and the safe-haven dollar and Swiss franc rose in a flight to safety. "This looks like a global flight to quality/risk-off event," said Scott Buchta, head of fixed income strategy at Brean Capital in Chicago. "The speed to the move down in yields almost mirrors the pace at which yields moved higher in February and March – too far, too fast," he said in an e-mail. The fundamental drivers of the bond market point to higher yields, not lower yields, said Stan Shipley, macro research analyst at Evercore ISI in New York. "But the wild card that we've had to deal with for the last year and a half is the coronavirus and now the variant," he said. "Most data on the variant unfortunately is deteriorating, so people are scrambling for safety until they can figure out what's happening." The Delta variant's spread has sparked risk-aversion, pushing bond yields lower and leaving stocks facing their longest losing streak since the pandemic first hit global markets 18 months ago. Fed Fund futures, a widely used security for hedging short-term interest rate risk, showed the chances of the Federal Reserve hiking rates in December 2022 dropped to 58% from 90% on July 13, when the consumer price index was released. The likelihood that the Fed hikes rates in January 2023 fell to 70% from 100% last Tuesday, while futures now are fully pricing in a hike in March 2023. Japanese stocks fell for a fourth straight session as the variant hit sentiment, England's "freedom day" ending COVID-19 lockdowns was marred by surging infections and Australian officials said Victoria state would extend a lockdown to slow the variant's spread. "That's the sentiment that's driving the rates market today - the expectation that may we'll slip back a little bit after all the progress we've made," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 99.3 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.4 basis points at 0.212%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.488%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.296%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade. July 19 Monday 11:28AM New York / 1528 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.002 Six-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2116 -0.014 Three-year note 99-248/256 0.3855 -0.044 Five-year note 100-218/256 0.6995 -0.078 Seven-year note 101-206/256 0.9806 -0.090 10-year note 103-236/256 1.2004 -0.099 20-year bond 108-88/256 1.7499 -0.106 30-year bond 112-144/256 1.8267 -0.103 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.50 -1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.25 -1.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 -2.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.25 -2.25 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Dan Grebler)
Currenciesmix929.com

Yen, dollar ascendant as Delta variant spurs flight to safety

TOKYO (Reuters) – Safe-harbour currencies like the Japanese yen and U.S. dollar held near multi-month highs against the riskier Australian dollar and British pound on Tuesday, as fears grow that a rampant coronavirus variant could upend the global economic recovery. The yen surged to 80.05 per Aussie dollar on Monday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy