Mendocino County, CA

Mendocino Cannabis Alliance strongly opposes referendums

By Submitted
Willits News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a very active public conversation happening around two different referendums related to the Commercial Cannabis Activities Ordinance (Chapter 22.18) adopted by the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors (BOS) on June 22, 2021. One referendum seeks to nullify Chapter 22.18 completely, while the other seeks to remove the provision allowing large-scale expansion. MCA appreciates and shares the concern around large-scale expansion up to 10 percent on AG and qualifying Rangeland parcels, but believes that both referendums endanger the existing licensed businesses in Phase 1 and 2 by threatening to revoke or suspend the recently adopted discretionary land-use permit program. Therefore, in order to protect the interests of our members, and all existing legal cannabis cultivation businesses, MCA is strongly opposed to both referendums.

