Still hard to believe that Zack Wheeler only got one out during the All-Star Game. As a fan, we know that it’s for the best since he only three three pitches plus his bullpen warmups, thus saving him from any stress that might hinder him in the second half. Still, no matter what anyone writes, it’s hard not to feel that Wheeler was disrespected, forgotten, by Dave Roberts. In the end, it doesn’t mean much, but still, when the Phillies and their fanbase are being attacked on a near constant basis, this was really all they had to watch during the game. The All-Star Game has lost its luster, but Wheeler himself said how much he was looking forward to it. Oh well.