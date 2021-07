Like mastering, mixing can seem like a ‘dark art’. So read on as we dispel some of the myths of the mix and discover its transformative power on music. Mixing music is simple, yet oh so complicated. Mixing should be about getting the best possible version of the recorded material wherever it’s played back. Is it more than levels, eq, and panning? Is it complicated routing, automation and thousands of plugins? Or is it adding someone’s musical taste, additional production and huge analog consoles with tonnes of channels?