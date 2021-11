A Madison man was arrested last week and charged with a hate crime in an assault on an Asian student on the UW-Madison campus last month. A PhD student, who asked to remain anonymous, told Madison365 in an interview Wednesday that he was walking near the Nicholas Recreation Center on October 16 when a man swatted his phone out of his hand from behind, shattering the phone screen on the ground. At first, he assumed it was accidental, but said when he turned, a man called him an ethnic slur and seemed ready to fight. He was able to pick up his phone and leave the scene, and called police from his apartment.

