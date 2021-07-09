Cancel
Coursera platform vulnerabilities could have exposed user data

By Duncan Riley
siliconangle.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly disclosed vulnerabilities in platform services provided by online education provider Coursera Inc. could have exposed user data before being fixed. Discovered by researchers at application security testing company Checkmarx Ltd. and publicized today, the vulnerabilities relate to a range of Coursera application programming interfaces. The researchers decided to dig into Coursera’s security because of its increasing popularity through the switch to online work and learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

