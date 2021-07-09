Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, IN

A guide to being heard

Journal Review
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost 20 years ago, the League of Women Voters of Montgomery County sponsored a town hall with candidates for office including State Rep. Tim Brown. Not yet a member, I went because I was deeply concerned about the recent spat of school shootings beginning with Columbine High School. I wanted to speak with Brown about reasonable regulations for weapons, like registrations, required training, licensing, “like we have for operating a 2,000-plus pound vehicle,” I asked. Quickly he interrupted me, saying such legislation would never happen in Indiana, and hundreds of school shootings later, he was sadly accurate.

www.journalreview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Montgomery County, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
County
Montgomery County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Congress#State#Columbine High School#Indivisible Org#Us Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan and New...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada to let vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9

TORONTO (AP) — Canada announced Monday it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7. Canadian officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.
AP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
TennisCBS News

Coco Gauff out of Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

U.S. Olympian Coco Gauff announced Sunday she tested positive for COVID-19 and won't play in the Tokyo Games, which start this week. The Games would have been the 17-year-old tennis player's first Olympics. "It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...

Comments / 0

Community Policy