A guide to being heard

Almost 20 years ago, the League of Women Voters of Montgomery County sponsored a town hall with candidates for office including State Rep. Tim Brown. Not yet a member, I went because I was deeply concerned about the recent spat of school shootings beginning with Columbine High School. I wanted to speak with Brown about reasonable regulations for weapons, like registrations, required training, licensing, “like we have for operating a 2,000-plus pound vehicle,” I asked. Quickly he interrupted me, saying such legislation would never happen in Indiana, and hundreds of school shootings later, he was sadly accurate.