Blue Jays acquire Darlin Guzman to complete trade with Reds

Keston Hiura continues to struggle for the Milwaukee Brewers. The right-handed hitter did smack three home runs in his first five games back after his second demotion to the minor leagues, but in his last seven games and 30 plate appearances, he’s hitting .167/.333/.167 with 12 punchouts. For the year, he owns a .161/.251/.295 slash with four home runs and 65 strikeouts in 172 plate appearances. With Dan Vogelbach on the shelf, the Brewers have made a move to push Hiura once again at first base. This afternoon they acquired lefty slugger Rowdy Tellez from the Toronto Blue Jays.