Blue Jays acquire Darlin Guzman to complete trade with Reds
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired outfielder Darlin Guzman from the Cincinnati Reds as the player to be named later in the January 22 trade for Hector Perez. Guzman has appeared in two games with the rookie-level Reds of the Arizona Complex League after spending the past few seasons with the Dominican Summer League Reds. The 20-year-old has slashed .305/.359/.532 with 10 home runs and 69 RBI across 98 career Rookie-level games.www.sportsnet.ca
