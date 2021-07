Fans of manual hot hatches could rightly feel a little hard done by right now. Because while cars like the Civic Type R and Focus ST continue to fight the good fight, the DIY gearbox is more often newsworthy for the line-ups it's omitted from rather than welcomed to. It's no longer available in the Golf R, Cupra Leon, Audi S3 or Renault Sport Megane, and the BMW 128ti was launched exclusively with an automatic, too. Hatchbacks like those seem a lot more likely than the manual only GR Yaris...