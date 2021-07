At the start of Joss Stone’s 2007 album Introducing Joss Stone, nineties football hardman Vinnie Jones orates a monologue about change. In it he states that although the players change, the song — or in this case the game — remains the same. It describes the sport of Formula 1 pretty well but so too does it describe the Formula 1 series of games from Codemasters. Building on the successes of each previous installment, whilst features have come and gone, the core of the game has remained relatively unchanged. It’s this strong core of a faithful recreation of the sport paired with an engaging handling model on both wheel and pad that has helped rejuvenate the franchise to what it is now.