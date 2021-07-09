Cancel
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Michael Jordan, two others as only players to score 20 points in a Finals quarter

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiannis Antetokounmpo is playing through a hyperextended knee in the 2021 NBA Finals. There was real doubt that he would even be able to play in the early portion of this series as he was initially listed as doubtful for Game 1. But he gutted it out in Game 1 and was sensational in Game 2, scoring 42 points on 15-of-22 shooting in one of the best postseason performances of his career. It wasn't enough as the Suns defeated his Bucks, 118-108, but the consolation prize for Antetokounmpo is the history he made in the second half.

