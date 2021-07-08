Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Opinion: Monrovia School District's 'Equity' Policy

monrovianow.com
 14 days ago

A parent with children in Monrovia schools wrote to express her concern about a new Monrovia School Board policy called, "Equity" (https://is.gd/neOlcA), which she believes means teaching Critical Race Theory (CRT), which is the idea that "racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies" and it "puts an emphasis on outcomes, not merely on individuals’ own beliefs, and it calls on these outcomes to be examined and rectified" (https://is.gd/nthBWB).

www.monrovianow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Monrovia School Board#Https Is Gd Neolca#Crt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Related
Healthtennesseestar.com

In a Reversal, Gov. Ducey Tells Two School Districts Their Quarantine Policy for Unvaccinated Students is Illegal

An advisor for Governor Doug Ducey sent letters Wednesday to two Arizona school superintendents letting them know their policies of requiring unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19 to quarantine is illegal. Education policy advisor Kaitlin Harrier told the superintendents of Peoria Unified School District and Catalina Foothills School District their policies violate a new law, HB 2898, which states, “A school district or charter school may not require a student or teacher to receive a vaccine for covid-19 or to wear a face covering to participate in in-person instruction.”
Alabama Statepbs.org

Educator Voice: A school social worker’s take on gender identity and school policy

EducationELAHealthSocial StudiesU.S. Opponents of several bills targeting transgender youth attend a rally at the Alabama State House to draw attention to anti-transgender legislation introduced in Alabama on March 30, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. There are so far 192 anti-LGBTQ bills under consideration in state legislatures across the United States. Of those, 93 directly target transgender people. (Photo by Julie Bennett/Getty Images)
Solon, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Parents raise questions on district diversity, equity program

Close to 50 parents packed the Solon Board of Education meeting room last week for a continued debate and discussion on the districts’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program. “The lessons taught do not accomplish what they said it would,” Solon resident Catherine Catino said. “The lessons are not about learning...
EducationSo Md News.com

Schools should teach equality, not equity

On June 16, the St. Mary’s public school system announced an “Educational Equity Needs Assessment” by the Insight Education Group of Encino, Calif., at the cost of $20,000. Utilizing its Insight Racial Equity Framework, IEG will conduct an “equity audit” to provide “a practical action plan for achieving more racially equitable outcomes.” This action was preceded on Dec. 21, 2020, with the school board’s adoption of an “Educational Equity” regulation.
Public HealthNewsday

Schools need masking policy

When the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday it would no longer recommend that vaccinated students and teachers wear masks inside schools, it capped an eventful week of updates. One day earlier, the state Health Department announced face coverings would be optional for summer school, at the...
ProtestsIndiana Gazette

Parent protests district's masks-on-bus policy

EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — A parent in United School District called on school board directors ahead of a special meeting Monday to reconsider masking policies going into the upcoming school year. Michelle Stewart told the board her concern was “any masking of our kids this fall.”. The district’s policy as...
Boston, MAWBUR

Boston's Exam Schools Adopt A New Admissions Policy, Aiming To Build Equity

The Boston School Committee tried, by a unanimous vote, to solve a problem almost a quarter-century in the making Wednesday night. Since a judge threw out a prior system of racial quotas in 1997, the city’s three exam schools — especially the Boston Latin School — have become far whiter and wealthier than the district at large, which is now nearly 75% Black and Latino and 63% low-income.
Evanston, ILevanstonroundtable.com

Paul Goren: District 65’s Commitment to Equity – Onward and Upward!

I would bet that most, if not all, white families who live in Evanston will say “we moved to Evanston for the diversity.” These families also argue that they embrace the diversity reflected in Evanston’s two public school districts over any other North Shore District. More than ever, now is the time to match the rhetoric of embracing diversity with action and support. District 65 has been served a lawsuit challenging the equity agenda that many of us in the community and the schools have helped build. We must all throw our weight behind these efforts, the leadership of the district, and its teaching and support staff in their work to serve all children and especially children of color who have been historically underserved in our “diverse community.”
Wenatchee, WAkpq.com

Wenatchee School District Says It’s Not Teaching Critical Race Theory

The Wenatchee School District says it’s not teaching Critical Race Theory. It’s released a new position statement after numerous candidate for the upcoming school board election have emerged on a platform opposing Critical Race Theory. The district says a new law passed by the state legislature is being misrepresented, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy