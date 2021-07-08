Opinion: Monrovia School District's 'Equity' Policy

I would bet that most, if not all, white families who live in Evanston will say “we moved to Evanston for the diversity.” These families also argue that they embrace the diversity reflected in Evanston’s two public school districts over any other North Shore District. More than ever, now is the time to match the rhetoric of embracing diversity with action and support. District 65 has been served a lawsuit challenging the equity agenda that many of us in the community and the schools have helped build. We must all throw our weight behind these efforts, the leadership of the district, and its teaching and support staff in their work to serve all children and especially children of color who have been historically underserved in our “diverse community.”