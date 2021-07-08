Opinion: Monrovia School District's 'Equity' Policy
A parent with children in Monrovia schools wrote to express her concern about a new Monrovia School Board policy called, "Equity" (https://is.gd/neOlcA), which she believes means teaching Critical Race Theory (CRT), which is the idea that "racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies" and it "puts an emphasis on outcomes, not merely on individuals’ own beliefs, and it calls on these outcomes to be examined and rectified" (https://is.gd/nthBWB).www.monrovianow.com
