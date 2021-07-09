Lorraine DeVenney, 87
Lorraine DeVenney, 87, of Marshalltown, IA, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Southridge Specialty Care in Marshalltown. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 12, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi -St. Henry Catholic Church in Marshalltown. Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a 5:00 p.m. vigil service Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home in Marshalltown. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Francis of Assisi Parish.www.timesrepublican.com
