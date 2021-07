SEATTLE (AP) — For now the NHL is on pause and waiting for Ron Francis and the Seattle Kraken to decide what they will do. The lists of players left unprotected for Seattle’s upcoming expansion draft will be released on Sunday after teams league-wide had a busy couple of days make deals to get ready for the arrival of the Kraken. Francis is Seattle’s general manager and will be responsible for the final decisions on what Seattle’s roster looks like when it’s announced on Wednesday night.