Demo of county's old Records Library possible by month's end
County officials are inching ever closer to being rid of a large downtown building. The commissioners this week reported that they have directed code enforcement officer Mike Mikiska, a contracted employee with the Knox County Solid Waste Management District, to seek bids on the demolition of the old county records library and former women’s work release house, located at 820 Busseron St. just behind the old jail.www.suncommercial.com
