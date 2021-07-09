Calls for Bolsonaro’s Impeachment Grow Amid Embezzlement Allegations, Massive Protests – Brett Wilkins (07/09/2021)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been released after four days in hospital. He had been treated for an intestinal obstruction at the private Vila Nova Star clinic in São Paulo since Wednesday. The right-wing politician had complained of persistent hiccups. Bolsonaro will continue to be observed by a team of medics after his release on Sunday morning (local time), the president’s office said. “Actually, I wanted to leave on the first day, but they wouldn’t let me. I hope I can have a steak again in a few days, ”Bolsonaro said as he left the clinic.