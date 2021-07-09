Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Calls for Bolsonaro’s Impeachment Grow Amid Embezzlement Allegations, Massive Protests – Brett Wilkins (07/09/2021)

By wsw staff
wallstreetwindow.com
 10 days ago

Following massive nationwide weekend protests against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his administration’s mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic, bombshell reporting this week personally implicating the right-wing leader in yet another alleged corruption scheme has heightened calls for his impeachment. “The Bolsonaro family has always been corrupt, [it] embezzles funds via...

wallstreetwindow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marielle Franco
Person
Dilma Rousseff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Impeachment#Uol#The Chamber Of Deputies#Legislature#Fam Lia#Bolsonaro Corrupto#Patriota Rio De Janeiro#Brazilians#Mtst#Mtst#Jornal Nacional#D O Uma Dimens O
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
Country
Brazil
Related
Americas95.5 FM WIFC

Brazil’s Bolsonaro given all-clear to leave hospital

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro received the all-clear on Sunday to leave the Sao Paulo hospital where he has been since Wednesday undergoing treatment for complications following a near-fatal 2018 stabbing. The Vila Nova Star hospital said in a statement that Bolsonaro will remain under observation from an...
AmericasTimes Daily

Brazil: President Bolsonaro leaves hospital after treatment

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro left a hospital on Sunday after being treated there since last week for an intestinal obstruction. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
Worldcommunitynewscorp.com

Bolsonaro leaves the São Paulo clinic

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been released after four days in hospital. He had been treated for an intestinal obstruction at the private Vila Nova Star clinic in São Paulo since Wednesday. The right-wing politician had complained of persistent hiccups. Bolsonaro will continue to be observed by a team of medics after his release on Sunday morning (local time), the president’s office said. “Actually, I wanted to leave on the first day, but they wouldn’t let me. I hope I can have a steak again in a few days, ”Bolsonaro said as he left the clinic.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Bolsonaro, facing impeachment, cries wolf

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has begun sowing distrust in next year’s elections, alarming lawmakers and the courts alike. Details: In speeches, Bolsonaro, a former military captain, has been questioning the integrity of an electronic ballot system that’s been in place since 1996 and suggesting he might not even allow elections to happen.
WorldBloomberg

Bolsonaro Prescribed New Diet, Discharge Yet to Be Decided

Doctors treating Jair Bolsonaro put the Brazilian president on a non-solid diet and, if that goes well, will decide whether to discharge him from the hospital in the next few days, according to a medical bulletin Saturday. Hospitalized since July 14 due to a partial intestinal obstruction, Bolsonaro is handling...
HealthNew York Post

Brazilian President Bolsonaro shares hospital photo amid chronic hiccups scare

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro posted a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed with multiple monitoring sensors stuck to his bare torso amid a bout of incessant hiccupping – as doctors said they wouldn’t operate immediately on an intestinal obstruction. The 66-year-old, who was admitted to the Armed Forces...
Politics94.1 Duke FM

Majority of Brazilians support impeaching Bolsonaro, poll shows

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – For the first time, a majority of Brazilians support impeaching President Jair Bolsonaro, according to a poll released on Saturday, as serious graft allegations related to vaccine procurement hit the right-wing leader’s already battered image. According to the survey by Datafolha, 54% of Brazilians support...
AdvocacyVoice of America

Cuban Government Holds Mass Rally in Havana After Protests

HAVANA - Raul Castro was among thousands who attended a government-organized rally in Havana on Saturday to denounce the U.S. trade embargo and reaffirm their support for Cuba's revolution, a week after unprecedented protests rocked the communist-run country. Government supporters gathered on the city's seafront boulevard before dawn to wave...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

In the midst of the arrest of opponents in Venezuela, the Government of Alberto Fernández once again condemned the blockades against Chavismo and assured that the crisis was aggravated by the pandemic

The government of Alberto Fernandez on Monday ratified his alignment with Venezuela. Through a decree in which the National Defense Policy Directive was updated, the Casa Rosada considered that the humanitarian, political and economic crisis in that country was “exacerbated” by the coronavirus pandemic, condemned the blockades against the administration of Nicolás Maduro and again justified his departure from the Lima Group.
AmericasSentinel

Bolivia investigates whether Brazil and Chile have been involved in clashes after Evo resigns – 07/17/2021 – world

The Bolivian government announced this Saturday (17) that it was investigating whether Brazil and Chile were involved in the clashes between protesters and security forces that took place in the country after the resignation of Evo Morales, in 2019. According to spokesperson Jorge Richter, these will be relationships that may have existed, in help and in contributions, without giving more details.
AmericasUS News and World Report

Brazil's Bolsonaro Feeling 'Fine,' Could Be Discharged From Hospital on Sunday

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, undergoing hospital treatment for complications following a near-fatal 2018 stabbing, said on Saturday that he feels fine and cannot wait to get back to work. The Vila Nova Star hospital where Bolsonaro has been since Wednesday said that is making satisfactory progress and may...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump’s latest dangerous vaccine pronouncement

CNN — The numbers are deeply worrisome. Covid-19 cases – fueled by the fast-spreading Delta variant – have nearly tripled over the past three weeks. Every state in the country has seen an increase in cases. It is, by any measure, a fraught moment in the 16-month fight against the...
Washington Post

Fox News’s embarrassing blunder in the White House briefing room

The White House press briefing room has been a little more boring over the past six months, which is probably a good thing. But there are occasional fireworks, mostly when Fox News’s Peter Doocy asks press secretary Jen Psaki to comment on the culture-war-issue du jour on his network. But...
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

Iranian regime erupts in fury at Slovenian prime minister's speech

July 19 (UPI) -- An angry row has broken out between the European Union and the Iranian regime following an explosive statement by Janez Janša, the prime minister of Slovenia. Janša was addressing the three-day Free Iran World Summit organized by the key Iranian opposition movement, the National Council of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy