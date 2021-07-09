Calls for Bolsonaro’s Impeachment Grow Amid Embezzlement Allegations, Massive Protests – Brett Wilkins (07/09/2021)
Following massive nationwide weekend protests against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his administration’s mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic, bombshell reporting this week personally implicating the right-wing leader in yet another alleged corruption scheme has heightened calls for his impeachment. “The Bolsonaro family has always been corrupt, [it] embezzles funds via...wallstreetwindow.com
Comments / 0