SLS Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS) Integration Continues

SpaceRef
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeams with NASA's Exploration Ground Systems and contractor Jacobs integrate the interim cryogenic propulsion stage (ICPS) for NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the launch vehicle stage adapter (LVSA) atop the massive SLS core stage. This was conducted in the agency's Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at NASA's Kennedy Space...

