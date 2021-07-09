Ministers 'don't understand the stuff they are in charge of' says former Welfare minister

People who have been vaccinated abroad will be able to visit the UK from “amber list” countries later this summer, the transport secretary has said.Yesterday Grant Shapps said that arrivals in England from medium-risk nations such as France, Italy, Greece and the US would be able to avoid quarantine – but only if they had been vaccinated in the UK.While dozens of overseas countries accept NHS vaccination certification, the UK will not recognise immunisation of people abroad.With British travellers currently banned from going to the US, many people with family across the Atlantic were dismayed to discover that self-isolation rules...