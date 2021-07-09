Cancel
U.K.

Ministers 'don't understand the stuff they are in charge of' says former Welfare minister

By Christopher Hope,
Telegraph
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinisters "don't actually really know about the stuff they're in charge of" according to the architect of the Government's Universal Credit system. Lord Freud, a former banker at Swiss firm UBS who was welfare reform minister from 2010 to 2016, told today's Chopper's Politics podcast, which you can listen to using the audio player above, that part of the problem was that many were "professional politicians".

