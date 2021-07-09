Cancel
Health Services

COVID-19 Surges Increase Deaths for Patients NIH Study Says

Bethesda, MD-(ENEWSPF)- A new study authored by scientists at the National Institutes of Health, in collaboration with colleagues at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Harvard University, Boston, and Emory University, Atlanta, suggests that one in four COVID-19 deaths in U.S. hospitals may have been attributed to hospitals strained by surging caseloads. Published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the analysis looked at data from 150,000 COVID-19 inpatients from 558 U.S. hospitals from March to August of 2020. More than half of those admissions were patients arriving at hospitals during peak COVID-19 surges.

