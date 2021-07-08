Cancel
Seinfeld composer reveals NBC execs tried to kill his 'weird' and 'annoying' theme song

By Tyler Aquilina
EW.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe short version of this story: Composer Jonathan Wolff wrote the iconic theme song for Seinfeld, NBC executives didn't like it, yada yada yada, it stayed in the show. But if you're interested in the very fascinating finer points, Wolff has revealed the rocky journey his music took from the page to the boardroom and finally to the small screen.

MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Jonathan Wolff Tells the Story Behind the Theme Song to ‘Seinfeld‘

Quick: imagine the Seinfeld theme music in your head. It’s easy, isn’t it? Immediately that almost silly slap bass pops into your brain and walks down. You probably then see the exterior of Jerry’s apartment, or picture the characters from the famed television show sitting in a booth at Monk’s Diner. But whatever you imagine, that theme song is indelible.
Musictalesbuzz.com

‘Seinfeld’ composer Jonathan Wolff on ‘annoying’ but iconic music

Veteran screen composer Jonathan Wolff has written music for a whopping 75 television series, including Will & Grace, Who’s the Boss?, Married… With Children, and some beloved cult favorites. (He’s the man who was inspired by the “synth revolution” to create snappy songs for Johnny Slash’s fictional new wave band Open 48 Hours on Anne Beatts’s sadly short-lived 1982 sitcom Square Pegs, and he even humble-brags that he once “recorded Charro singing ‘Physical’ for The Love Boat.”) But perhaps Wolff’s quirkiest, and certainly his most iconic, TV music is his slap-bass-happy work on all 180 episodes and nine seasons of Seinfeld. That oft-imitated score was arguably the sound of ‘90s television, and now, 23 years after Seinfeld went off the air, an official soundtrack album is finally being released.
TV & Videosundertheradarmag.com

“Seinfeld” Theme Creator Jonathan Wolff on the Show’s New Soundtrack and the Theme’s Origin

If you’ve ever flipped channels on regular television, or if you’ve ever briefly looked through streaming services for something funny to watch, or if you grew up in the ‘90s, then it is safe to assume at least two things about you: you know of the sitcom series, Seinfeld, and you’ve imitated the show’s catchy, slap bass theme song, like, “Bunka-der, deka-der-der!”
MusicPosted by
Primetimer

Seinfeld composer on coming up with the iconic theme: "I pitched Jerry the idea that Jerry's voice would be the melody of the Seinfeld theme"

Jonathan Wolff has written music for 75 shows, from Will & Grace to Married with Children to Who's the Boss? But he is perhaps best known for creating the music for Seinfeld. Following last week's release of the Seinfeld soundtrack for the first time, Wolff discussed with Yahoo Entertainment and SiriusXM how he ended up vibing with Jerry Seinfeld after the comedian rejected other composers. “Slap bass had not yet enjoyed ‘celebrity status’ as a solo instrument. I knew I wanted to use that. And in the late ‘80s, sampling technology was in its infancy, and I really, really wanted to use it as much as I possibly could to create new and weird genres of music,” says Wolff. "When Jerry called me and described the problem that he was having with music for his show, his opening credits were Jerry standing in front of a crowd of people in a comedy club — he tells jokes, and people laugh. And he wanted music to go with those opening credits. And in that phone call, I told Jerry, ‘That sounds more like a sound design issue than a music assignment, because that's like a recipe for an audio conflict. We’ve got to be able to hear your voice.’ So, I pitched Jerry the idea that Jerry's voice would be the melody of the Seinfeld theme. And my job would be to accompany Jerry in a way that worked organically with his human voice. The human nature of his voice, I told him, would go well with the human nature of my fingers-snaps and lips and tongue doing stuff.”
