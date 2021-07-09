Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada to Receive $125,000 from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
Grant secured through Rebuilding Together’s national office to provide training and build capacity in eight rural markets including multiple areas in rural Clark County. Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada (RTSNV), local affiliate of the national nonprofit organization Rebuilding Together, today announced the reception of a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).nonprofitnews.vegas
