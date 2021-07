“A Summer to Remember,” by Erika Montgomery (2021, St. Martin’s Press) Frequent local vacationer Montgomery has set her new book during a Cape Cod summer, and sprinkled in some old Hollywood nostalgia. Thirty-year-old Frankie Simon sells movie memorabilia on Hollywood Boulevard until a mysterious package arrives containing an old photograph of her late mother and famous movie stars at a coastal film festival. Frankie’s life begins to unravel as she explores buried family secrets. Montgomery herself, featured last month at a Titcomb’s Book Shop event, says some of her most cherished Cape memories involve family, including “renting a place in Wellfleet one summer with my mom and sister and my older daughter eight months after she was born."