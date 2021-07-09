More than $1 billion spent on crypto-linked cards in 2021, VISA says
Visa announced its crypto-linked cards experience continues to grow as it records more than $1 billion spent in the first half of 2021. An American multinational financial services corporation facilitates electronic transactions via credit, debit and prepaid cards across the world and its announcement suggests a significant kickoff exposure rate for crypto that can only progress due to its growing partnership network.cryptoslate.com
