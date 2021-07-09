More than $1 billion spent on crypto-linked cards in 2021, VISA says

Borrowing Is Back as Sign-Ups for Auto Loans, Credit Cards Hit Records. Americans are borrowing again, in some cases at levels not seen in more than a decade. According to Equifax, consumer demand for auto loans and leases, general-purpose credit cards and personal loans was up 39% in April compared to year ago levels. It was also up 11% compared with April 2019. Equifax said lenders bumped up credit card originations, issuing more general-purpose credit cards than any other March on record since Equifax started tracking data in 2010. [The Wall Street Journal]