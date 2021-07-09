F-22 Arrives for Airshow
The F-22 Raptor Demonstration team, with pilot Maj. Joshua "Cabo" Gunderson, arrives in Rochester on Thursday, July 8, 2021, for the National Warplane Museum's airshow in Geneseo. Clips marked "Air Force Video" are from Air Force Content Management, Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs, and Joint Base Langley-Eustis Virginia Public Affairs. The clips include the plane taxiing on the flight line (Feb. 28, 2018, United States), a vertical take-off (Sept. 13, 2019, U.S), a take-off (Feb. 28, 2018, U.S.), and Gunderson seen in cockpit video (July 16, 2020, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska).www.thedailynewsonline.com
