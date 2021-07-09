Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NY

F-22 Arrives for Airshow

By Ben Beagle
The Daily News Online
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe F-22 Raptor Demonstration team, with pilot Maj. Joshua "Cabo" Gunderson, arrives in Rochester on Thursday, July 8, 2021, for the National Warplane Museum's airshow in Geneseo. Clips marked "Air Force Video" are from Air Force Content Management, Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs, and Joint Base Langley-Eustis Virginia Public Affairs. The clips include the plane taxiing on the flight line (Feb. 28, 2018, United States), a vertical take-off (Sept. 13, 2019, U.S), a take-off (Feb. 28, 2018, U.S.), and Gunderson seen in cockpit video (July 16, 2020, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska).

www.thedailynewsonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Geneseo, NY
State
Alaska State
Geneseo, NY
Industry
Rochester, NY
Industry
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Business
Geneseo, NY
Business
Geneseo, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F 22#U S Air#Us Air Force#United States#Raptor Demonstration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseTODAY.com

Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin crew launch into space aboard New Shepard

On the first passenger test flight for his space company Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos blasted into space from West Texas along with his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old aviator Wally Funk and 18-year-old physics student Oliver Daemen aboard the rocket New Shepard. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY from Corn Ranch, Texas.July 20, 2021.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Twitter timeout for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene COVID tweets

ATLANTA (AP) — Twitter is giving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a 12-hour timeout, saying some of her tweets violated the social media site’s policy against misinformation regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Twitter suspended the Republican from Georgia late Monday after President Joe Biden urged tech companies to take stronger action against...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
POTUSCNN

The first Capitol riot felony sentence was exactly the right call

(CNN) — On July 19, Paul A. Hodgkins, the first insurrectionist convicted of a felony to be sentenced for his crime of storming the Capitol on January 6, received an eight-month sentence to federal prison. Federal district court Judge Randolph Moss, former Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice, sent a pitch perfect sentencing message in two important ways.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden opens new cyber fight with China

President Biden is putting new pressure on China by publicly attributing the wide-ranging Microsoft Exchange Server cyberattack to hackers affiliated with Beijing. The coordinated effort by the United States and its allies on Monday to condemn China’s aggressive behavior in cyberspace marks the first time NATO has formally rebuked Beijing for cyberattacks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy