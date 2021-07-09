Perry downtown to become canvas for chalk artists
PERRY — Downtown Perry Saturday will be full of color and food. The 15th annual Perry Chalk Art Festival will bring in chalk artists to downtown Perry to create temporary, outdoor art. Professional artists will bring to life gigantic, pastel artworks on the theme “Stranger than Fiction.” Youth artists compete for prizes and encourage young, aspiring artists to try chalking. Artist Erik Lalita will create a super-sized chalk work under the Festival Plaza pavilion.www.thedailynewsonline.com
Comments / 0