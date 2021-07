When one student’s name was announced at this year’s Burbank High School graduation ceremony, it was met not with cheers, but silence. The student wasn’t there to collect her diploma or walk across the stage to a wave of applause. Instead, when Evelyn Swierczynski was named, the audience quietly stood, taking a moment to honor the rising 10th-grader who, if she hadn’t died from acute myeloid leukemia in 2018, would have graduated with her class that day.