Mental Health

Do Not Compartmentalize Your Emotions

By Staff
Canyon News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED STATES—I am someone who doesn’t always wear his emotions on his sleeve. I tend to compartmentalize my emotions which I know; I know it is not that healthy. However, I have gotten a lot better with things because I’m jotting things down in my journal. Now when I journal I’m not documenting everything that happens day-by-day. That is just a bit much for me, I jot down the big moments that are things that I find significant.

#Conflicting Emotions
