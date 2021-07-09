Do Not Compartmentalize Your Emotions
UNITED STATES—I am someone who doesn’t always wear his emotions on his sleeve. I tend to compartmentalize my emotions which I know; I know it is not that healthy. However, I have gotten a lot better with things because I’m jotting things down in my journal. Now when I journal I’m not documenting everything that happens day-by-day. That is just a bit much for me, I jot down the big moments that are things that I find significant.www.canyon-news.com
