Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. Pfizer to seek U.S. authorization for COVID booster shot. Pfizer Inc plans to ask U.S. regulators to authorise a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine within the next month, the drugmaker’s top scientist said on Thursday, based on evidence of greater risk of re-infection six months after inoculation and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfizer Inc#Reuters#Covid#Australian#Euro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
Country
Denmark
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Here's what vaccinated people need to know as Covid case counts rise

A version of this story appeared in CNN's What Matters newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here. Washington (CNN) — Biden takes aim at Facebook. President Joe Biden said Friday that social media platforms like Facebook are "killing people" with misinformation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination

After weeks of steady decline, COVID-19 case numbers are headed back in the wrong direction once again. The spread of the highly contagious Delta is currently fueling a nationwide surge, with all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reporting a rise in cases and 38 seeing an increase of 50 percent or more over the past week, CNN reports. Fortunately, studies have shown that those who are fully vaccinated are still well protected against the virus. But according to one former official, there's one other factor that could determine whether or not you catch the Delta variant: wearing the right kind of face mask.
Public Health94.3 Jack FM

Mexico reports biggest jump in COVID-19 cases since February

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico on Tuesday reported the biggest daily increase in new COVID-19 infections since February, as a fresh wave of contagion threatened to undermine the government’s efforts to vaccinate the population. Health ministry data showed that coronavirus cases jumped by 11,137 to 2,604,711, while fatalities were up by...
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Public Health94.3 Jack FM

AIIB gives $500 million loan for Indonesia’s coronavirus response

JAKARTA (Reuters) – The Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a $500 million loan for Indonesia to support its COVID-19 response, the bank said in a statement on Thursday. The AIIB has provided two earlier loans to Indonesia for its coronavirus response, bringing to $1.5 billion the total...
Public HealthWNCY

U.S. administers 337.24 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 337,239,448 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 390,100,705 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday. Those figures are up from the 336,604,158 doses the CDC said had gone into arms by...
Medical & Biotechhealththoroughfare.com

Pfizer And Moderna Vaccines And Reinfection – What You Need To Know

The coronavirus vaccines are still making headlines these days. As you probably know by now, vaccines have been surrounded by controversies ever since they started rolling out throughout the world. Speaking about vaccines, the other day, we revealed that Israeli officials are warning that the Pfizer vaccine is “significantly less”...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthtechstartups.com

CDC Director says “vaccinated people do not carry the virus.” Is Walensky spreading misinformation given reports of vaccinated people still getting the virus?

Back in April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky faced backlash after she said that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick. The CDC later walks back the claim that vaccinated people do not carry covid saying that the “The Evidence Isn’t Clear.”
Public Health94.3 Jack FM

Living with COVID-19: Israel changes strategy as Delta variant hits

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Four weeks ago, Israel was celebrating a return to normal life in its battle with COVID-19. After a rapid vaccination drive that had driven down coronavirus infections and deaths, Israelis had stopped wearing face masks and abandoned all social-distancing rules. Then came the more infectious Delta variant,...
Barton County, KSGreat Bend Tribune

Health officials urge all to get COVID-19 vaccine

The good news is that if you are fully vaccinated, you are protected against severe COVID, hospitalization, and death, and are even protected against the known variants — including the Delta variant — circulating in the country. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s COVID-19 website was down part of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy