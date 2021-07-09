Proactive Employee Resolution Platforms
The Mismo platform is positioned as a proactive solution for employers and employees alike that will help them to maintain enhanced peace of mind when it comes to issues in the workplace. The platform will offer employees the ability to recognize, report and resolve acts related to wrongful things that happen in the workplace. Employees are encouraged to submit information related to their experiences with discrimination, harassment, hostile working conditions and more in order to help resolve the problem immediately.www.trendhunter.com
