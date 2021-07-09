Cancel
Economy

Proactive Employee Resolution Platforms

By Michael Hemsworth
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mismo platform is positioned as a proactive solution for employers and employees alike that will help them to maintain enhanced peace of mind when it comes to issues in the workplace. The platform will offer employees the ability to recognize, report and resolve acts related to wrongful things that happen in the workplace. Employees are encouraged to submit information related to their experiences with discrimination, harassment, hostile working conditions and more in order to help resolve the problem immediately.

