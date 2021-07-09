Proactive Employee Resolution Platforms

This week, the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce will again require everyone wears masks to their events and inside their buildings, regardless of vaccination status. The move comes as behind the scenes deals are being made with Governor Sisolak’s Office to pressure private businesses into reintroducing the mask mandates on their own, so that come election time it doesn’t come back to hurt the Governor – this way he can pretend his hands are clean and claim “it’s private business doing it”.