Swine fever surge hits small farms in China’s Sichuan

 10 days ago

BEIJING (Reuters) – Large numbers of pigs are dying from African swine fever in China’s top hog-producing province, say farmers and analysts, raising concerns it could spread further across the south and slow China’s pork production recovery. The deadly African swine fever virus wiped out around half of China’s huge...

