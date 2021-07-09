Update on the latest sports

Cancel
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns find themselves two wins away from the first NBA championship in team history, and the first major league title for the city since the 2001 Arizona Diamondbacks. Devin Booker pumped in 31 points and Mikal (mih-KAYL') Bridges added 27 as the Suns downed the...

Report: Adele Is Officially Dating A Notable NBA Figure

Adele is reportedly in a new relationship – one that will be of interest to NBA fans. According to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the superstar artist is dating LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul. Paul, a close friend of LeBron who’s become one of the biggest agents in the NBA,...
MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
NBA Rumors: The Lakers’ ‘Third’ Star Could Be Worth ‘$100 Million’

NBA Rumors: The Lakers’ ‘Third’ Star Could Be Worth ‘$100 Million’. The Los Angeles Lakers may face a huge stumbling block in their pursuit of the ultimate third star to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The scenario with the New Orleans Pelicans involving Lonzo Ball appears to be one...
Dodgers News: What’s the Latest on the Trevor Bauer Situation

The situation involving Dodgers’ pitcher Trevor Bauer got updated once again on Wednesday. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Bauer’s administrative leave has been extended for close to two weeks through July 27. The 30-year-old is under investigation by Pasadena police for sexual assault allegations stemming from two separate encounters with a San Diego woman who says Bauer punched and choked her to unconsciousness, among other unsavory things.
Oosthuizen, Spieth lead as normalcy returns to British Open

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Louis Oosthuizen (OOST’-hay-zehn) and Jordan Spieth (speeth) are leading the way at the British Open. That’s not the only thing giving the majors a degree of normalcy at Royal St. George’s. The biggest golf crowd since the coronavirus outbreak cheered on the world’s best players at the course in southeast England. Oosthuizen shot 6-under 64 to tie the lowest opening round at Royal St. George’s and take the clubhouse lead at another major championship. He is coming off back-to-back runner-up finishes at majors. Spieth was only one stroke back by making putts like it was 2017 all over again. He lifted the claret jug at Royal Birkdale four years ago.
Frustrating fourth quarter, fouls derail Devin Booker, Suns

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Devin Booker put on spectacular shooting performance through the first three quarters of Game 4 of the NBA Finals and seemed poised to help the Phoenix Suns take a commanding lead in the NBA series. Then things got all fouled up. apart in a frustrating fourth-quarter performance that enabled the Bucks to rally for a 109-103 victory and tie the series at two games apiece. Booker scored 38 points in the first three quarters to help the Suns maintain a narrow lead. But he picked up his fifth foul early in the fourth quarter, sat out nearly five minutes and wasn’t quite the same after returning.
Better block than LeBron's? Giannis' rim denial earns raves

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo's emphatic denial of Deandre Ayton's dunk attempt is the play of the NBA Finals thus far. Bucks guard Pat Connaughton took it a step farther, while acknowledging his personal bias says why he’d rank it ahead of LeBron James’ chase-down block of an Andre Iguodala layup attempt in Game 7 of the 2016 finals. Antekounmpo seeming came out of nowhere to block an alley-oop dunk attmept by Ayton, who had received a lob pass from Phoenix teammate Devin Booker. Antetokounmpo acknowledged he thought he was going to get dunked on when he raced back on defense.
MLB Betting Guide: Monday 7/19/21

Which MLB games offer betting value on FanDuel Sportsbook? Let's see where we can zero in. Please note that lines are subject to change after this article is published, which impacts betting advice. All betting lines were taken from FanDuel Sportsbook, and you can check here to see their most updated numbers. You can also look at our oddsFire tool to get a feel for what the betting public is doing.
Dodgers News: Updated Dodger Stadium Mask Policy

The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a seven-game homestand on Monday and with that comes a new Dodger Stadium mask policy that is in accordance with the L.A. County Department of Public Health order. that went into effect Sunday morning. As such, all individuals ages two and older, regardless of vaccination...
Bucks get confidence boost in win without Giannis scoring 40

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo has delivered MVP-caliber performances, scoring 40 points or more in the NBA Finals while playing with an injured left knee. But when Antetkounmpo was just good and not great, good wasn't enough to get a win in the finals. Until Game 4. While Antetokunmpo will likely have to be his great again, his teammates must prove they can deliver on the road in the NBA Finals when the series returns to Phoenix for Game 5 on Saturday.
Bucks win...Pelicans eye a coach...Bauer leave extended

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have tied the NBA Finals at two games apiece by coming back from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Phoenix Suns, 109-103. Khris Middleton scored 10 straight Milwaukee points and finished with a team-high 40 in the Bucks' second straight win. Devin Booker led all scorers with 42 points, but the Suns guard was plagued by foul trouble and had to be benched for about 3 1/2 minutes in the final period.
British Open underway...Baseball resumes Red Sox at Yankees

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Golf’s oldest championship is underway in England. The British Open has returned from a pandemic-imposed year off, with some 32,000 spectators allowed at Royal St. George’s. Richard Bland hit the opening tee shot in front of a nearly full stand. He was part of all-English first group that included Marcus Armitage and Andy Sullivan, who set the early target with a 3-under 67. Jordan Speith (speeth) and Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) were among more than a dozen players who had below-par scores in the early going. Brian Harman also got off to a good start, opening with three straight birdies. The left-handed American has missed the cut the last four times he has played the British Open.
Dark days: Mets to use black jerseys for 1st time since 2012

NEW YORK (AP) — For the Mets, July 30 will be a dark day — in a good way. New York will use black jerseys for the first time since 2012 when the Mets play Cincinnati at Citi Field that night. The Mets will use black jerseys for all remaining Friday night home games this season. The Mets last wore a home black jersey in July 2012, an 8-5 home defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers that included R.A. Dickey’s first relief appearance in 10 years. It was New York’s eighth loss in nine games.
Injury-plagued Dodgers keeping close in bid to repeat title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers waited 32 years to win the World Series again. The road to a repeat championship is never easy, and they head into the second half of the season hoping the worst of the bumps along the way are behind them. A suspended starting pitcher, injuries and offensive struggles have conspired against them. It’s the first time since 2016 the Dodgers haven’t been in first place at the All-Star break. But they're close. With a record of 56-35, the Dodgers have the second-most wins in the majors behind the rival San Francisco Giants, who are 57-32.
Santiago 10-game suspension upheld for foreign substance

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago’s 10-game suspension was upheld by MLB special adviser John McHale Jr. Santiago will start serving the suspension Friday, when the Mariners open their post-All-Star break schedule at the Los Angeles Angels. Santiago was suspended by Michael Hill, the former Marlins general manager who is MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations,on June 30, two days after the 33-year-old left-hander became the first player suspended under MLB’s crackdown on unauthorized sticky substances. Santiago also was fined. Mchale heard the appeal on July 8 in Seattle. Santiago is in his 10th major league season, his first with the Mariners.

