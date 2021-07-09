“Outrage” Over Anti-Vaxxer Marchers In Webster Groves Community Days Parade
Banners carried in the Webster Groves Community Days Parade on July 3 are causing residents to question how far freedom of speech should be extended. The organizer of parade entry number 34 applied under the name “Keys to a Healthy Gut,” listing one bicycle, banners and several walkers. While the entry did indeed have “Keys to a Healthy Gut” displayed, a sign and several banners also included unrelated conspiracy theories and anti-COVID vaccine information.www.timesnewspapers.com
Comments / 3