Rookie reliever hits slam off Scherzer, Pads sting Nats 9-8

Max Scherzer took a 4-3 lead into the seventh inning, having given up just three hits to that point, all three in back-to-back-to-back at-bats in the top of the fourth inning, where Manny Machado and Tommy Pham singled and scored on an Eric Hosmer home run. Scherzer held it there until the top of the seventh, when Jurickson Profar tied it up with one swing, and in the eighth, Machado hit a two-run shot off reliever Daniel Hudson to put the visiting Padres up, 6-4.