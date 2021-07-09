Cancel
Garcia’s home run boosts Brewers lead in NL Central

By Associated Press
WLUC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WLUC) - Avisail Garcia hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3. The Brewers boosted their NL Central lead to seven games over the Reds. The matchup marked the first of seven straight games between the top two teams in the division _ four in Milwaukee and, after the All-Star break, three in Cincinnati. The Reds had won six of their previous seven overall. Garcia’s 16th homer of the season came off reliever Brad Brach. Reliever Devin Williams earned the win and Josh Hader pitched a scoreless ninth for his 21st save.

