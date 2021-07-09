Small mistakes result in Twins rally to down Tigers

Time: 7:10 Central. Vegas Line: -210 MIN / DET +190. Weather: Partly cloudy and near-perfect, 77° at first pitch. Tonight’s Tigers starter, righty rookie Matt Manning, has all of four games in his MLB career, so there’s no point in listing any stats here. Manning is no relation to either NFL/TV ad superstar Peyton or longtime NBA pro Danny, although his dad Rich also played in the league (briefly). The dad is five inches taller than his 6’6” son; it must be weird to reach 6’6” and still never outgrow your dad. After doing quite well in 2019 at the AA level, Manning’s struggled to last long in games at both AAA and the bigs this season; folks, when you ask for your team to go Total Rebuild, this is what you’ll experience. Kenta Maeda, OTOH, had his strongest outing of 2021 on Sunday; as our Blog Pope put it, “Kansas City fixed Maeda!”