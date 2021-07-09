Cancel
Small mistakes result in Twins rally to down Tigers

By Associated Press
WLUC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WLUC) - Ryan Jeffers and Miguel Sano homered, leading J.A. Happ and the Minnesota Twins over the Detroit Tigers 5-3. Jeffers’ homer with one out in the fifth inning marked Minnesota’s first runner against Tigers starter Tarik Skubal. Sano started the seventh with his 15th homer of the season, tying it at 3. Max Kepler beat out an infield single and Gilberto Celestino followed with another grounder. Detroit tried to turn a double play, but Kepler was called safe at second and Celestino beat the relay throw to first. The Tigers requested a replay review, and it showed second baseman Willi Castro pulled his foot off the bag too quickly, keeping Kepler safe. After a sacrifice bunt, reliever Jose Cisnero unleashed a wild pitch that scored the go-ahead run.

