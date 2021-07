A law designed to keep young people away from hardened criminals in adult prisons seems to be doing just that. And a new study finds it’s also not saddling those who committed crimes before age 18 with the problems that can come with a record. We reported on the Raise the Age law when it went into effect in 2018. Marcy Mistrett is a research fellow at the Sentencing Project, and authored the report. She says the data show the number of 16- and 17-year-olds in adult prisons has effectively gone to zero. Those youth who were previously tried as adults for many offenses also avoid criminal histories.