MPD kills another Black Man during high-speed chase

At around 12:30 AM on July 6th, Leneal Frazier, a Black man, was killed by the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) during a high-speed chase. Frazier was an innocent bystander who was not involved in the police pursuit. Frazier was a father and the uncle of Darnella Frazier, the teen who courageously filmed the murder of George Floyd. The trauma and pain that Darnella and her family have been forced to experience is unimaginable.