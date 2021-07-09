American Indian College Fund Awards Four Tribal Colleges with Four-Year Computer Science Initiative Grants

A&M-Commerce has one of the top hands-on learning agricultural programs in Texas. As a student in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, you will explore horticulture, wildlife, livestock herds and more through exciting experiential learning experiences. Our primary purpose is to serve and educate our students. We will also serve the region, state and beyond with agricultural training, events and lifelong learning activities. Take the next step and “Grow Your Passion in Agriculture” at A&M-Commerce.