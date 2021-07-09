Cancel
American Indian College Fund Awards Four Tribal Colleges with Four-Year Computer Science Initiative Grants

redlakenationnews.com
 10 days ago

Denver, Colo.—July 8, 2021– Computer science education provides today’s college students the necessary skills and opportunities to thrive in today’s world. Yet American Indian and Alaska Native peoples are still and have been historically underrepresented in the computer science fields. To remedy that, the American Indian College Fund launched its Tribal College and University Computer Science Initiative to create new and expand existing computer science programs at higher education institutions serving American Indian and Alaska Native students to meet the community and workforce needs of Indigenous communities and to provide career opportunities for Native students in computer science fields.

