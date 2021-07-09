AG Ellison announces resolution with Purdue Pharma and Sackler family for their role in the opioid crisis

AG Ellison: Public document disclosure ‘means no one ever will forget what they did to us and no one can ever do it again’. July 8, 2021 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison today announced a resolution of the State’s lawsuit against the Sackler family and the company they controlled, Purdue Pharma, manufacturer of the blockbuster opioid drug Oxycontin and a major contributor to the deadly opioid crisis in Minnesota and across America. The resolution of Minnesota’s lawsuit against Purdue and the Sacklers, along with those of other states and localities, will make public tens of millions of documents related to Purdue’s role in the deadly opioid crisis. It also requires the Sacklers personally to pay $4.325 billion over nine years for prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts in communities across the country, in one of the largest amounts that individuals have paid to resolve a law enforcement action in U.S. history. Minnesota’s share of those payments is expected to exceed $50 million over nine years, the spending of which will be overseen by the State’s Opioid Epidemic Response Advisory Council.