Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

AG Ellison announces resolution with Purdue Pharma and Sackler family for their role in the opioid crisis

redlakenationnews.com
 10 days ago

AG Ellison: Public document disclosure ‘means no one ever will forget what they did to us and no one can ever do it again’. July 8, 2021 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison today announced a resolution of the State’s lawsuit against the Sackler family and the company they controlled, Purdue Pharma, manufacturer of the blockbuster opioid drug Oxycontin and a major contributor to the deadly opioid crisis in Minnesota and across America. The resolution of Minnesota’s lawsuit against Purdue and the Sacklers, along with those of other states and localities, will make public tens of millions of documents related to Purdue’s role in the deadly opioid crisis. It also requires the Sacklers personally to pay $4.325 billion over nine years for prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts in communities across the country, in one of the largest amounts that individuals have paid to resolve a law enforcement action in U.S. history. Minnesota’s share of those payments is expected to exceed $50 million over nine years, the spending of which will be overseen by the State’s Opioid Epidemic Response Advisory Council.

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Ellison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue Pharma#Opioids#State#Fda#Oxycontin#Minnesotans#Native Americans#African Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
LawPosted by
Reuters

Purdue bankruptcy watchdog says protections benefiting Sacklers are 'illegal'

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog on Monday objected to Purdue Pharma LP’s proposed reorganization plan and opioid settlement, saying the legal protections it provides to the members of the Sackler family who own the OxyContin maker are too broad. U.S. Trustee William Harrington filed his objection...
Industrytennesseestar.com

Attorney General Ellison Announces $50 Million Settlement with Purdue Pharma

Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Minnesota will get $50 million from the settlement of the state’s lawsuit against the Sackler family’s company Purdue Pharma, which manufactured the opioid drug Oxycontin that contributed to the deadly opioid crisis nationwide. The resolution will make public more than 30 million documents related to...
Economynbcboston.com

Healey Hails $4.3B Settlement Ending Purdue Pharma, Sackler Family Legal Saga

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday that, with the resolution of her lawsuit against the Sackler family and their company, Purdue Pharma, she will make public tens of millions of documents related to their role in the opioid crisis, and require a payment of more than $4.3 billion over the next nine years.
Massachusetts StateBoston Herald

Massachusetts, fourteen other states announce resolution with Purdue Pharma

Fifteen states, including Massachusetts, resolved their cases against Purdue Pharma’s reorganization plan, as disclosed late Wednesday night in a filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, N.Y. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said on Twitter that the $4.3 billion settlement– with $90 million funneled toward Massachusetts– is to...
Industrywhdh.com

Purdue Pharma resolution requires ‘everything to come out’

After holding out for almost two years and securing additional commitments, Attorney General Maura Healey and her counterparts in 14 other states agreed this week to resolve their lawsuits against OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma as part of a deal in which Massachusetts is expected to get $90 million to combat the ongoing opioid crisis.
Oregon StateKATU.com

Oregon, Washington not agreeing to Purdue Pharma opioid settlement plan

PORTLAND, Ore. — As 15 states drop their objections to OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma's reorganization plan, Oregon and Washington law enforcement leaders are strengthening their opposition. According to the Associated Press, the agreement from multiple state attorneys general, including those who had most aggressively opposed Purdue's original settlement proposal, was...
Des Moines, IAkiwaradio.com

Iowa AG Announces Opioid Case Settlement

Des Moines, Iowa — Attorney General Tom Miller says Iowa will get 25 million dollars from a settlement in a lawsuit over opioid abuse. A-G spokesperson, Ashlee Kieler says it involves the Sackler family and their company Purdue Pharma. The lawsuit alleged that Purdue officials repeatedly made false and deceptive...
Minnesota Stateknsiradio.com

Minnesota to Share in $4.3 Billion Settlement with Opioid Maker Purdue Pharma

(KNSI) – Minnesota is part of a multi-billion dollar settlement deal reached with Purdue Pharma concerning their alleged role in the opioid crisis. As part of the agreement, OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma will cease to exist, and the Sackler family, the owners, will be banned from the opioid business. According to a press release, the deal “significantly improves upon an earlier settlement offer made by Purdue and the Sacklers before filing bankruptcy in the fall of 2019. Under the terms of that settlement, the Sackler family would have paid $3 billion for prevention, treatment, and recovery and would not have been required to disclose any company documents.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy